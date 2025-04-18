Reimer stopped 21 of 25 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

The Flyers scored a goal after the Sabres' empty-netter, but Reimer was able to guide this win across the finish line. The 37-year-old goalie won eight of his last 10 outings this season, though there were some bumpy performances in that stretch. Overall, he ends the campaign at 10-10-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 24 outings between the Sabres and the Ducks. After the game, Reimer told reporters he and his family would take a couple of weeks to decide if he'll continue his playing career, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports. If he comes back for another year, he'll be an unrestricted free agent July 1.