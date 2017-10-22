Sabres' Jason Pominville: Among league's top scorers

Pominville scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Boston.

Pominville turns 35 in less than a month, but you'd never know it. He has 11 points in nine games and that ties him for seventh in the NHL. Yes, you read that right. Take advantage now before his knees start to creak.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories