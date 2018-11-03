Sabres' Jason Pominville: Celebrates career milestone

Pominville is being honored Saturday for having played in 1,000 career NHL games, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Pominville has 283 goals and 424 assists in a career that's been split between the Sabres and Wild. The Quebec native heads into Saturday's matinee against the Senators looking to build upon a six-game point streak that's consisted of five goals and just as many assists.