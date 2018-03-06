Sabres' Jason Pominville: Collects two points against Toronto
Pominville recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.
After missing the scoresheet in 17 consecutive games, the veteran winger has now registered two goals and four assists through his past six contests. Even with the recent uptick in scoring, fantasy owners should probably keep expectations in check for Pominville moving forward. He's showed signs of slowing down the past few years, and his 2017-18 campaign could turn out to be the worst offensive showing of his career.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores OT winner Wednesday•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Collects assist in triumph of B's•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Stops scoring after hot start•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Dishes for two scores in loss•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Ends 10-game cold streak•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Snaps 14-game goal drought•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...