Sabres' Jason Pominville: Collects two points against Toronto

Pominville recorded a goal, an assist, five shots and a plus-3 rating during Monday's 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

After missing the scoresheet in 17 consecutive games, the veteran winger has now registered two goals and four assists through his past six contests. Even with the recent uptick in scoring, fantasy owners should probably keep expectations in check for Pominville moving forward. He's showed signs of slowing down the past few years, and his 2017-18 campaign could turn out to be the worst offensive showing of his career.