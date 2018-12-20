Pominville (undisclosed) was labeled day-to-day by coach Phil Housley on Thursday.

The bench boss didn't provide any details regarding the nature or severity of Pominville's injury, so it's possible he could still be in action during the club's back-to-back on Friday and Saturday versus Washington and Anaheim, respectively. If the veteran is unavailable, Remi Elie figures to slot back into the lineup following a seven-game stint in the press box as a healthy scratch.