Pominville registered an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Oilers on Monday.

Pominville has found himself on the third line in recent games, and it was there that he earned the secondary helper on a Casey Mittelstadt goal. Over his last 10 games, Pominville has two goals and three assists while firing 18 shots on goal. The 36-year-old winger has racked up 28 points in 60 contests this season, and he should finish the season around 35 points barring an injury down the stretch.

