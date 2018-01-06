Sabres' Jason Pominville: Dishes for two scores in loss

Pominville collected two assists in Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Jets.

That's three points in the past two games for Pom, who has emerged from a 10-game point drought. Both of his apples took place at even strength Friday, but he has been averaging over two minutes on the man advantage in his second go-around with the Swords. Still, he's best left for deep leagues as the owner of 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 41 games.

