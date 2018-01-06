Sabres' Jason Pominville: Dishes for two scores in loss
Pominville collected two assists in Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Jets.
That's three points in the past two games for Pom, who has emerged from a 10-game point drought. Both of his apples took place at even strength Friday, but he has been averaging over two minutes on the man advantage in his second go-around with the Swords. Still, he's best left for deep leagues as the owner of 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 41 games.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Ends 10-game cold streak•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Snaps 14-game goal drought•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Moves up to top line•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Point-per-game pace over dozen games•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Among league's top scorers•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Notches fourth two-point game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...