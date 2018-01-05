Sabres' Jason Pominville: Ends 10-game cold streak
Pominville was credited with the second assist on Evander Kane's goal Thursday against Minnesota after going 10 games without a point.
Getting a point was nice, but the story remains the same: since starting the season with 12 points in 12 games, Pominville has scored just two goals and three assists in the 28 games since. The 35-year-old has had a lengthy NHL career and isn't the dependable top-six winger he once was. Buffalo's 88 goals scored is the fewest in the league, and it might get even harder because it's already quite clear they'll be sellers sooner than later.
