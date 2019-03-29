Sabres' Jason Pominville: Ends point drought
Pominville picked up an assist in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.
Pominville's assist ended an eight-game point drought. He's currently skating on Buffalo's second line, but the drought caused him to be a healthy scratch for a pair of games. The apple give him 29 points in 69 games on the campaign, which isn't too far off from the 34 points he tallied last year. However, 13 of those points came during a seven-game hot streak. That would give him 16 points in the other 62 contests -- a far less attractive statistic.
