Pominville left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers after teammate Rasmus Ristolainen ran into him at center ice, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Pominville didn't return to the game and Sabres coach Phil Housley had no update afterwards. The team may make an immediate recall with the NHL roster freeze kicking in on Wednesday and since the Sabres only have one more healthy forward, Remi Elie, remaining.