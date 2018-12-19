Sabres' Jason Pominville: Exits after taking teammate hit
Pominville left Tuesday's game versus the Panthers after teammate Rasmus Ristolainen ran into him at center ice, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Pominville didn't return to the game and Sabres coach Phil Housley had no update afterwards. The team may make an immediate recall with the NHL roster freeze kicking in on Wednesday and since the Sabres only have one more healthy forward, Remi Elie, remaining.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Not listed on injury report•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Remains sidelined•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Still with team, but not playing•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Not playing Monday•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Production slowing down•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...