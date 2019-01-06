Pominville, who failed to score in 8:38 of ice time Saturday against the Bruins, has scored only one goal in 23 games since Nov. 3 and was recently moved to the fourth line, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Pominville started the year hot -- at one point he had 13 points over a seven-game stretch -- but that's when he was skating with Jack Eichel on the top line, and his game has regressed tremendously since. He's averaging a career-low 12:45 of ice time and has played less than nine minutes the last two games, even with the Sabres scrambling for forward help with Eichel on the shelf. Pominville has also seen just 14 seconds of power-play time over the last 10 games combined, while he rarely skates in overtime games because, at 36 years of age, he can no longer keep up with younger, speedier players. He's a great locker-room presence for an up-and-coming team and there's still a role for him, it's just not one that relates to fantasy production any longer.