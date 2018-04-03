Sabres' Jason Pominville: Four game point streak

Pominville scored a goal during a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Monday.

After beating Curtis McElhinney to light the lamp, Pominville now has scored a point in each of his last four games -- his longest streak of the season -- and has really been hot throughout his last 20 games, as he's notched 12 points during the stretch. Although his 31 total points (13 goals, 18 assists) on the year are his lowest total since 2005-06, Pominville has notched double digits in the goal column in each of his 13 NHL seasons.