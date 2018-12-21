Sabres' Jason Pominville: Hits IR
Pominville (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL Media site.
Pominville was ruled out for Friday's game against the Capitals, but his placement on IR guarantees he will sit out Saturday against the Ducks as well. He will be eligible to return for the first game out of the holiday break next Thursday versus the Blues, while Remi Elie -- who will sub in Friday -- will presumably slot into Saturday's lineup as well.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Will not play•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Considered day-to-day•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Exits after taking teammate hit•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Not listed on injury report•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Remains sidelined•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Targeting Tuesday return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...