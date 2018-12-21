Pominville (undisclosed) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL Media site.

Pominville was ruled out for Friday's game against the Capitals, but his placement on IR guarantees he will sit out Saturday against the Ducks as well. He will be eligible to return for the first game out of the holiday break next Thursday versus the Blues, while Remi Elie -- who will sub in Friday -- will presumably slot into Saturday's lineup as well.