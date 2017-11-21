Sabres' Jason Pominville: Moves up to top line
Pominville was skating on the first line Tuesday.
Pominville's provided very good returns for Buffalo this season with 13 points in 21 games, and he's become a staple on Jack Eichel's right wing. The pair have played together for much of the season, and even though Eichel's been struggling to score goals, the same can't be said for Pominville. However, despite Pominville's increased scoring rate, note that his 15.4 shooting percentage is his highest rate in 10 seasons, and nearly five percent higher than his career average. The law of averages says the 34-year-old will regress at some point, but Buffalo will continue to deploy him in the top six as long as he's scoring. Pominville is a short-term fantasy solution on a team that has yet to find its footing on offense.
