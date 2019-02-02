Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets goal
Pominville picked up a goal in Friday's loss to Chicago.
Pominville had been held pointless in his past four outings, leading to him being scratched for Wednesday's game against Dallas. It was just his second goal in 25 games, leaving him with 11 on the season. He has gradually become less effective as the months have gone by, losing stock in fantasy leagues across the board.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...