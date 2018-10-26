Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets pair in win
Pominville scored two goals Thursday -- one coming on the power play -- in a 4-3 win versus Montreal.
Give the 35-year-old veteran six points in his last three games. Since starting slow, Pominville has picked it up of late and even in old age, the second-round pick continues producing points at a somewhat consistent basis.
