Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets pair in win

Pominville scored two goals Thursday -- one coming on the power play -- in a 4-3 win versus Montreal.

Give the 35-year-old veteran six points in his last three games. Since starting slow, Pominville has picked it up of late and even in old age, the second-round pick continues producing points at a somewhat consistent basis.

More News
Our Latest Stories