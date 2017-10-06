Play

Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets two in Buffalo return

Pominville tallied two goals on three shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

After spending the last four-plus seasons in Minnesota, Pominville is back with Buffalo. He certainly made an impact in his return. That being said, Pominville has scored 13 and 11 goals in his last two seasons, so let's wait before christening this a true renaissance.

