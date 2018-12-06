Sabres' Jason Pominville: Not listed on injury report
Pominville (undisclosed) was not among the players named on the Sabres' injury report Thursday.
It would appear Pominville is healthy and ready to go for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia. Where the winger slides back into the lineup remains to be seen, but unless he returns to Jack Eichel's line, he is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy production.
