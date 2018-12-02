Sabres' Jason Pominville: Not playing Monday
Pominville (undisclosed) went to Buffalo for a medical evaluation and will not suit up for Monday's contest in Nashville, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Pominville is in the middle of his best offensive season since the 2014-15 season with nine goals and 18 points through 27 games. For now, he should be considered day-to-day until more information on his injury is available.
