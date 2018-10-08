Sabres' Jason Pominville: Notches first point of campaign
Pominville scored one goal and recorded a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Pominville found success despite just 10:24 of ice time with no special teams duties. With just four shots on goal over three games, however, the veteran winger shouldn't be relied on in the fantasy realm.
