Sabres' Jason Pominville: Notches fourth two-point game

With another two assists Tuesday against Vegas, Pominville has now scored two points four separate times in seven games this season.

Pominville's two helpers gives him nine points in seven games, providing a nice surprise for the struggling Sabres. He's established excellent chemistry with Evander Kane and Jack Eichel, and it looks like the trio will remain together as head coach Phil Housley fiddles with the other lines. Scoring in bunches -- as Pominville is doing -- is often a sign that a player has a hot hand, so don't buy into a resurgent Pominville just yet. He hasn't scored over 30 goals or 60 points since 2013, and it's clear that Eichel and Kane are doing most of the heavy lifting carrying the play. Pominville is worth holding in the shorter term, but remains a dicey option long-term.