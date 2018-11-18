Sabres' Jason Pominville: Notches game-winner against Wild
Pominville scored the game-winner with only 90 second left in the third period and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The veteran forward had only one point (an assist) in his prior five games, but Pominville shook off his mini-slump in strong fashion Saturday. He now has nine goals and 17 points in 20 games on the season, and skating alongside Jack Eichel has him potentially on track for his first 30-goal campaign since 2013-14, and his first 70-point season since his first stint with the Sabres back in 2011-12.
