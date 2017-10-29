Sabres' Jason Pominville: Point-per-game pace over dozen games

Pominville scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Pominville continues to deliver points and now sits with 12 in as many games. It was a low shot on a push pass from Jack Eichel, who was first to a loose puck.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories