Sabres' Jason Pominville: Point-per-game pace over dozen games
Pominville scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Pominville continues to deliver points and now sits with 12 in as many games. It was a low shot on a push pass from Jack Eichel, who was first to a loose puck.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Among league's top scorers•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Notches fourth two-point game•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Records another two-goal effort•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets two in Buffalo return•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores two goals in preseason win•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Back with Swords•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...