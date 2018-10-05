Sabres' Jason Pominville: Pointless in defeat
Pominville was held off the scoresheet in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.
The 35-year-old, much like most of his team, was not at his best Thursday night. Pominville registered three shots on goal but failed to score on any one of them. He will look for a better performance Saturday when Buffalo hosts the Rangers.
