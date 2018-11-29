Sabres' Jason Pominville: Production slowing down
Pominville has no points in his past three games.
Pominville also just has four points in his last 11 outings, and has seen his role reduced along the way. Formerly playing alongside Jack Eichel on the top line and top power-play unit, Pominville is now on the third even-strength line and second power-play unit. He's still a valuable player, posting 18 points in 25 games. Just don't expect the level of production he had in late October (13 points in seven games) on a consistent basis.
