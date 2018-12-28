Sabres' Jason Pominville: Questionable against Boston
Pominville (undisclosed) practiced Friday and could return to action Saturday against the Bruins.
Pominville could end up being a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, so owners considering slotting him into their lineups will want to check back prior to puck drop for confirmation on his status. If he's able to go, Pominville will likely Zemgus Girgensons from the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...