Pominville (undisclosed) practiced Friday and could return to action Saturday against the Bruins.

Pominville could end up being a game-time decision for Saturday's contest, so owners considering slotting him into their lineups will want to check back prior to puck drop for confirmation on his status. If he's able to go, Pominville will likely Zemgus Girgensons from the lineup.

