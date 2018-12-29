Pominville (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com reports.

Pominville is expected to return to a bottom-six role, skating with Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson on the Sabres' third line. The veteran forward has been a solid source of secondary scoring for Buffalo this season, notching nine goals and 18 points in 33 contests, but he's nothing more than a low-end bench option in most fantasy formats.