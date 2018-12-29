Sabres' Jason Pominville: Ready to rock
Pominville (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Bruins, Jourdon LaBarber of Sabres.com reports.
Pominville is expected to return to a bottom-six role, skating with Vladimir Sobotka and Tage Thompson on the Sabres' third line. The veteran forward has been a solid source of secondary scoring for Buffalo this season, notching nine goals and 18 points in 33 contests, but he's nothing more than a low-end bench option in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...