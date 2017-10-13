Sabres' Jason Pominville: Records another two-goal effort
Pominville scored both goals for his team in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Pominville surprisingly has a pair of two-goal performances in his first four games back with Buffalo after totaling just 24 goals in 153 appearances with the Wild over the previous two seasons. The veteran winger will have value as long as he's skating on the top line with Jack Eichel and Zemgus Girgensons, both of whom assisted on each of Pominville's goals.
More News
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Nets two in Buffalo return•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores two goals in preseason win•
-
Sabres' Jason Pominville: Back with Swords•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Two points Tuesday•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Posts assist in return•
-
Wild's Jason Pominville: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...