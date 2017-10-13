Sabres' Jason Pominville: Records another two-goal effort

Pominville scored both goals for his team in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Pominville surprisingly has a pair of two-goal performances in his first four games back with Buffalo after totaling just 24 goals in 153 appearances with the Wild over the previous two seasons. The veteran winger will have value as long as he's skating on the top line with Jack Eichel and Zemgus Girgensons, both of whom assisted on each of Pominville's goals.