Sabres' Jason Pominville: Remains sidelined
Pominville (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Pominville practiced for a second consecutive day Tuesday and is definitely nearing a return to game action, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Philadelphia for his next opportunity to do so. The veteran forward has notched nine goals and 18 points in 27 contests this season.
