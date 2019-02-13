Pominville scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in Tuesday's victory over the Islanders.

Pominville is playing on the top line alongside Jack Eichel, and he's producing more as a result. Pominville has three points -- all goals -- in his past six contests. He had just a goal and an assist in the previous 22 games. He's up to 23 points in 50 games, and has value as long as he doesn't move down the depth chart.