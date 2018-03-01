Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores OT winner Wednesday

Pominville scored the game winner on the power play early in overtime during Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

He also picked up the lone assist on Evan Rodrigues' tying goal midway through the third period, and Pominville rounded out his productive night with seven shots, two hits and a plus-1 rating. After a brutal 17-game slump through January and February in which he failed to record any points at all, the veteran now has two goals and four points in his last four games.