Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores two goals in preseason win

Pominville found the back of the net twice against Pittsburgh in Tuesday's 4-3 preseason victory.

After being traded from Minnesota to Buffalo in the offseason, Pominville looked sharp in his first preseason action. However, the 34-year-old scored a mere 13 goals in the entire 2016-17 season with Minnesota, and we'll have to wait and see if he can carry this production into the 2017-18 season. The key takeaway from Tuesday's performance is that both goals were primarily assisted by Jack Eichel; if Pominville continues developing chemistry, a likely pairing with Eichel and Evander Kane would certainly boost his point production.