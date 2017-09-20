Sabres' Jason Pominville: Scores two goals
Pominville found the back of the net twice against Pittsburgh in Tuesday's 4-3 preseason victory.
After being traded from Minnesota to Buffalo in the offseason, Pominville looked sharp in his first preseason action. However, the 34-year-old just scored a mere 13 goals the entire 2016-17 season with Minnesota, and we'll have to wait and see if he can carry this production into the 2017-18 season. The key takeaway from Tuesday's performance is that both goals were primarily assisted by Jack Eichel -- if Pominville continues developing chemistry, a likely pairing with Eichel and Evander Kane would certainly boost his point production.
