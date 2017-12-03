Sabres' Jason Pominville: Snaps 14-game goal drought

Pominville scored the Sabres' only goal in a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

The goal snapped a 14-game goal drought and was just his third point in that span. There's no way Pominville should be in your lineup at this point.

