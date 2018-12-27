Pominville (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to St. Louis and will be out of the lineup for Thursday's matchup, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Pominville is considered day-to-day by the team, although he remains on injured reserve. The fact that the club couldn't practice Wednesday appears to have weighed heavily on the decision to hold Pominville out for another game. If he can join his teammates on the ice Friday, he might be available against Boston on Saturday.