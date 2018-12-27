Sabres' Jason Pominville: Stays back in Buffalo
Pominville (undisclosed) didn't make the trip to St. Louis and will be out of the lineup for Thursday's matchup, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Pominville is considered day-to-day by the team, although he remains on injured reserve. The fact that the club couldn't practice Wednesday appears to have weighed heavily on the decision to hold Pominville out for another game. If he can join his teammates on the ice Friday, he might be available against Boston on Saturday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...