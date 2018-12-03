Due to some confusion, it was reported that Pominville (undisclosed) had returned to Buffalo for reevaluation. In actuality, he's still with the team, but will not play Monday against the Predators as previously stated, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

In the end, all confusion aside, the takeaway is the same for fantasy owners. Pominville won't play Monday, and it seems like there's a good chance he won't play Tuesday, either. The 36-year-old has nine goals and nine assists through 27 games, so the Sabres will be happy to get him back when he's healthy.