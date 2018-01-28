Play

Sabres' Jason Pominville: Stopped scoring after hot start

Pominville has only one goal and three assists in his last 20 games.

Pominville started the season hot, as he had five goals and six assists in his first nine games. However, this turned out not to be the beginning of a resurgent season for the veteran wing. The 35-year-old isn't the player he used to be, and if you were holding out hope you can probably stop.

