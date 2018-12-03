Pominville (undisclosed) -- who was previously ruled out Monday against Nashville -- is hoping to be ready for Tuesday's matchup with Toronto, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Pominville was thriving on the Sabres' top line along side Jack Eichel, but since being bumped from that role, has just one assist in his last seven games. Unless he can earn back that plum assignment, the winger will likely offer minimal fantasy value.