Sabres' Jason Pominville: Three-point effort in 1,000th game
Pominville scored two goals and an assist while adding six shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 9-2 rout of the Senators.
He was honored before the game by the Buffalo organization for playing in his 1,000th career NHL game, and the 35-year-old then went out and celebrated in style. The Sabres' top line of Pominville, Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner combined for nine points, while eight different Buffalo skaters had multi-point performances on an afternoon when the Ottawa defense offered no resistance whatsoever. Pominville now has eight goals and 14 points through 14 games, and with Eichel blossoming into a true No. 1 center, his veteran wingers are reaping the benefits.
