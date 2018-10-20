Sabres' Jason Pominville: Three-point performance in win over Kings
Pominville scored a goal and two assists while adding three shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.
He opened the scoring for the Sabres midway through the first period, kick-starting a huge performance from the team's top line as Pominville, Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner combined for nine points, with Skinner recording a hat trick. Pominville played a season-high 14:03 in the victory, and while he has only four points (two goals, two assists) in eight games on the season, he could pile up points quickly if that unit remains intact.
