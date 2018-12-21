Sabres' Jason Pominville: Will not play
Pominville (undisclosed) will miss Friday's game with the Capitals.
There was a chance that Pominville would play Friday's game, but he'll sit out in favor of Remi Elie. Pominville only played 7:20 worth of ice time before leaving Tuesday's game. His next chance to return will be Saturday versus the Ducks.
