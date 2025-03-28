Zucker (personal) rejoined the team for Friday's practice session, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Zucker was back on the ice after missing Thursday's clash with the Penguins due to a family matter. With the veteran winger available to face the Flyers on Saturday, the Sabres returned Josh Dunne to the minors. Since returning from a lower-body injury, Zucker has struggled offensively, producing just one goal and one assist in his last eight appearances -- though both of those tallies came with the man advantage.