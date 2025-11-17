Head coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that Zucker (illness) could return to game action by this weekend, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Zucker has missed the last two weeks due to a severe viral issue, and he didn't have a timetable to return. However, he now appears to be closing in on getting back to game action. The 33-year-old will remain sidelined for Monday's game against Edmonton and could also miss Wednesday's matchup against the Flames, but it seems as though he'll be in the mix to suit up Friday against the Blackhawks or Sunday against the Hurricanes.