Zucker (illness) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Zucker was already considered a heavy doubt to play versus the Mammoth on Tuesday, but this move confirms the veteran winger won't be an option. Even if the Sabres use a retroactive designation for Zucker's IR placement, he should be expected to miss at least the team's next three outings while on IR. Beck Malenstyn and Isak Rosen could see increased minutes with Zucker on the shelf.