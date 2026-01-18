Zucker notched a pair of assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Zucker set up Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn as all three members of the Sabres' second line recorded multi-point efforts. Over seven games since he returned from a lower-body injury, Zucker has a goal and four assists. He's up to 10 goals, 13 helpers, 59 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-8 rating through 28 appearances. The 34-year-old will continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time.