Zucker (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings.

Zucker was hurt on a hit along the boards in the second period. Prior to his exit, he scored a goal on two shots, giving him four tallies and an assist through seven appearances this year. He's been a steady middle-six option as well as a member of the first power-play unit, so his potential absence looms large. Zucker's status for a pair of games against the Maple Leafs this weekend is yet to be determined.