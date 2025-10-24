Sabres' Jason Zucker: Expected to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zucker (upper body) is expected to be good to go for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Zucker exited Wednesday's game against the Red Wings due to an upper-body injury, but he participated in Friday's morning skate and should be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set. Zucker has recorded four goals, an assist, 11 hits, four PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 14:36 of ice time over seven appearances to begin the year.