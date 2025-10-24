Zucker (upper body) is expected to be good to go for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Zucker exited Wednesday's game against the Red Wings due to an upper-body injury, but he participated in Friday's morning skate and should be able to suit up in the first half of a back-to-back set. Zucker has recorded four goals, an assist, 11 hits, four PIM and a blocked shot while averaging 14:36 of ice time over seven appearances to begin the year.