Zucker (lower body) is slated to rejoin the lineup ahead of Monday's tilt against Edmonton, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

Zucker missed six games with the injury, but managed to inked a two-year contract extension with the Sabres in the interim. Zucker had two goals and six assists in his previous six games before the injury, giving the 33-year-old 18 goals and 26 assists, including 16 points on the power play, over 54 appearances this season. He is expected to play alongside Ryan McLeod and Alex Tuch on the second line.