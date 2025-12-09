Zucker sustained a lower-body injury against the Flames on Monday and "will miss some time," according to head coach Lindy Ruff, per WGR Sports Radio 550.

At this point, Zucker should probably be considered week-to-week, at least until the team provides a more definitive update regarding the nature and severity of his injury. Since returning from a long-term illness, the veteran winger has been lighting it up with five goals and six assists, including five power-play points, in his last nine outings. Fantasy managers can likely expect Zucker to be placed on injured reserve at some point.