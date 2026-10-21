Zucker (abdomen) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Flyers, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Zucker missed the start of the regular season while recovering from sports hernia surgery, but he made progress in his recovery recently, including skating on the third line during Monday's practice session. Although he didn't participate in Wednesday's morning skate, the 34-year-old has been cleared to make his regular-season debut against Philadelphia. He made 62 regular-season appearances for the Sabres last year and recorded 24 goals, 21 assists, 57 hits, 23 PIM and 21 blocked shots while averaging 15:37 of ice time.